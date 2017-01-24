FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings Dec-qtr consol profit up about 28 pct
January 24, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings Dec-qtr consol profit up about 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.71 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol income from operations 20.94 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.12 billion rupees; consol income from operations was 18.20 billion rupees

* Says demonetization impacted the collections in the quarter

* Says impacted collections in the quarter especially in microfinance and farm businesses

* Reported GNPA has reduced by 12 bps considering the dispensation given by RBI

* In investment management business, average assets under management for quarter grew by 40 percent to 351.91 billion rupees in Q3FY17 Source text: bit.ly/2j8IGq2 Further company coverage:

