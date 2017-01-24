BRIEF-Hopewell Holdings says hy revenue decreased to hk$3.39 billion from hk$6.64 billion

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hopewell Holdings Ltd

* An interim dividend of hk55 cents per share

* Hy core profit attributable to owners of co(excluding fair value gain of completed investment properties) fell 29% yoy to hk$669 million

* Group's revenue for six months ended 31 december 2016 decreased to hk$3.39 billion from hk$6.64 billion for corresponding period in 2015

* "Outlook for hong kong's hotel industry remains challenging due to continuous drop in tourist arrivals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: