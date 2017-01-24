FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Dec qtr consol net profit falls about 88 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Dec qtr consol net profit falls about 88 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 117.3 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 17.35 bln rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 964.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.84 billion rupees

* Liquidity crunch in F17 Q3 impacted business and recoveries which led to temporary increase in over dues

* Expect situation to improve and customers to regularise their account in forthcoming quarters Source text: (bit.ly/2jMi3ZS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.