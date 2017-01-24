FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says no import alert by US FDA on co's facility
January 24, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says no import alert by US FDA on co's facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ajanta Pharma Ltd

* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says intend to clarify that there is no import alert by US FDA on our facility or any of our products approved by US FDA.

* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says us authorities have seized product as it is not approved by US FDA

* Ajanta Pharma - appears that unknown and unrelated entity/individual has sent some sildenafil manufactured by co sold in India or other emerging market to USA

* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says have no relations or connection to this dispatch of sildenafil to USA Source text (bit.ly/2kmn8v7) Further company coverage:

