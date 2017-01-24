FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mega Medical Technology's unit enters deal to sell sale interests, sale loan
January 24, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mega Medical Technology's unit enters deal to sell sale interests, sale loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mega Medical Technology Ltd

* Mega Medical-discloseable And Connected Transaction

* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration is less than HK$10 million

* Agreement pursuant to which purchaser has agreed to acquire and vendor has agreed to dispose of sale interests and sale loan

* Expected that company would record an estimated loss of approximately HK$4.8 million

* Purchaser is Dragon Fortune Group Holdings Limited; vendor is Mega Smart Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

