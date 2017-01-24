FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Muthoot Microfinance raises equity funding from Creation Investments
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Muthoot Microfinance raises equity funding from Creation Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Muthoot Microfinance:

* Raises equity funding from Creation Investments

* Company proposes to open 500 new branches in the next 3 years

* Promoters have committed to infuse a total of INR 1.50 billion capital to company by march 2018 Source text: [Muthoot Pappachan Group, a diversified financial services conglomerate with presence in various other sectors spanning across hospitality, automotive, realty, IT services, healthcare, global services and alternate energy, has raised growth capital for its microfinance business from Chicago-based PE Fund Creation Investments - thereby making it the first-ever Private Equity round of funding for any of its Group companies]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.