FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Whirlpool says began consultations with certain works councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool says began consultations with certain works councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp :

* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure its emea dryer manufacturing operations

* Whirlpool Corp- company currently anticipates that approximately 500 positions would be impacted by actions

* Whirlpool Corp - actions are expected to result in changing operations at Yate, U.K. Facility to focus on manufacturing for U.K. Consumer needs only

* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures

* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that it will incur up to about $65 million in employee-related costs

* Whirlpool Corp- company would expect these actions to be substantially complete in 2018

* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures

* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works councils and other regulators to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations

* Whirlpool Corp - actions resulted in a 2016 charge of $20 million which falls within previously reported anticipated charges for 2016

* Actions are expected to result in concentrating production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs in Lodz, Poland

* Actions are also expected to result in ending production in 2018 in amiens, france Source text - bit.ly/2kmMdGh Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.