FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Dec quarter consol profit falls about 55 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 24, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Dec quarter consol profit falls about 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Dec quarter consol profit 5.04 billion rupees

* Bharti Airtel Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 10.87 billion rupees

* Bharti Airtel Ltd-Dec quarter consol net sales 233.36 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 11.08 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 240.66 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2j01fBQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.