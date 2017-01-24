FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Dec qtr India mobile services revenue 138.37 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel Ltd- dec quarter India mobile services revenue 138.37 billion rupees

* Bharti Airtel Ltd- dec quarter Africa mobile services revenue 53.55 billion rupees

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says dec quarter India revenues up 1.8% y-o-y on an underlying basis

* Bharti Airtel Ltd- dec quarter Africa revenues up 6.0 percent y-o-y on an underlying basis.

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says dec-quarter consolidated mobile data revenues at 40.49 billion rupees, y-o-y flat on an underlying basis

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says slowdown in mobile revenue growth primarily due to free voice and data offering by a new operator.

* Bharti Airtel Ltd- present termination costs at 14 paise which are well below cost has resulted in a tsunami of minutes terminating into co's network.

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says dec quarter consolidated EBITDA at INR 85.70 billion, up 1.1% y-o-y.

* Bharti Airtel - termination costs led to unprecedented year on year revenue decline for industry, pressure on margins and serious impact on financial health of sector

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says Africa is now generating positive free cash and is PBT positive in constant currency

* Bharti Airtel - consequent to spectrum acquired during Oct'16 auction, consol net debt at quarter end has increased to $14.34 billion from $12.23 billion previous quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2jsgiQK) Further company coverage:

