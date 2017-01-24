BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics reports positive efficacy results from company's ongoing scistar phase 1/2a clinical trial

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc- announced positive efficacy results from company's ongoing scistar phase 1/2a clinical trial

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc- initiating discussions with fda in mid-2017 to begin to determine most appropriate clinical and regulatory path forward

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc- anticipate reporting 12-month efficacy and safety data for the cohort during q3 of 2017

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - also anticipate reporting 6-month efficacy and safety data for ais-a 20 million cell and ais-b 10 million cell cohorts, in q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: