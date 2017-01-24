FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Polaris reports Q4 earnings $0.97/shr
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Polaris reports Q4 earnings $0.97/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc

* Polaris reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr $0.97

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 sales $1.218 bln vs I/B/E/S view $1.08 bln

* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted shr $4.25 to $4.50

* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 sales in range of up 10 to 13 pct

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 adjusted shr $1.18 excluding items

* Polaris Industries - qtrly ORV dealer inventory was down 11 pct, year-over-year

* Polaris Industries Inc says motorcycle segment sales, including its PG&A related sales, decreased 35 percent in 2016 Q4 to $105.7 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
