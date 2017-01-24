FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DuPont sees 1st-qtr sales to be "about even" with a year ago
January 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-DuPont sees 1st-qtr sales to be "about even" with a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - DuPont :

* DuPont, in FY 2017 outlook assumptions, says Ag sector “remains challenged”, sees emerging markets weakening

* Sees Q1 2017 net sales about even with prior year quarter

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures in line with depreciation & amortization

* Sees for industrial production in 2017, U.S. manufacturing “improving but cautious” amid economic uncertainty and stronger dollar

* Q1 revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 agriculture sales to be up low-single-digits percent; sees Q1 performance materials sales to be up low-single-digits percent Source text: (bit.ly/2iZRl2Y) Further company coverage:

