BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q1 earnings per share $0.55

Jan 24 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton Inc, America's builder, reports fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* D.R. Horton Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* D.R. HORTON INC Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* D.R. Horton Inc qtrly net sales orders increased 17 percent in value to $2.8 billion and 15 percent in homes to 9,241

* D.R. Horton Inc qtrly homes closed increased 20 percent in value to $2.8 billion and 17 percent in homes to 9,404

* D.R. Horton - cancellation rate for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 22 percent compared to 23 percent in same quarter of fiscal 2016

* D.R. Horton Inc says homebuilding revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2017 increased 20 percent to $2.8 billion from $2.4 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2016

* D.R. Horton Inc says reaffirms its previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance

* D.R. Horton Inc says "fiscal 2017 results will be significantly impacted by strength of spring selling season"

* D.R. Horton -Co's sales order backlog of homes under contract at Dec 31, 2016 increased 6 percent to 11,312 homes compared to 10,665 homes at Dec 31, 2015