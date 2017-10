Jan 24 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* 49,990 subordinate convertible debenture fully placed

* Issue of up to 49,990 subordinate convertible debenture in a total nominal amount of up to 4,999,000 euros ($5.37 million) fully placed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)