Jan 24 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Riocan Reit - to date, entered agreements or in advanced discussions on 47 leases that, when completed, will replace about 122 pct of revenue lost from Target’s exit

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says approximately one third of replacement rental revenue will be established in Q1 of 2017