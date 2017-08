Jan 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :

* Microsoft re-affirms its commitment to the UK

* Microsoft says comments by a UK employee reported in media on Tuesday regarding its UK expansion plans post-Brexit not reflective of company's view

* Microsoft - Company's commitment to UK is unchanged; customers in UK data centres should continue to rely on Microsoft's investment plans