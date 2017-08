Jan 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call

* Verizon CFO says unlimited product is "not something we feel the need to do" at this point in time - conf call

* Verizon CFO says co will "continue to look for opportunities to expand and grow the business"- conf call Further company coverage: