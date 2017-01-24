BRIEF-China Best Group Holding updates on acquisition of five target companies

Jan 24 (Reuters) - China Best Group Holding Ltd :

* Vendor and guarantor entered into agreement

* Deal pursuant to which purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase,vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares at HK$200 million

* Vendor being Zr International Holding Company Limited, purchaser being China Best Financial Holdings Limited

* Consideration will be funded by remaining proceeds from issue of new shares under specific mandate and possible external borrowings