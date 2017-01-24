BRIEF-Oylum Sinai Yatirim signs credit and share participation deal with Bracknor Fund Limited

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oylum Sinai Yatirim

* Signs credit and share purchase deal with Bracknor Fund Limited

* Bracknor Fund Limited to allocate 25.0 million lira ($6.65 million) credit to the company in 3 years

* Bracknor Fund Limited will buy shares in the company in 3 years through one or more than one capital increases

* majority shareholders Buyuknalbant family's shares will be given to Bracknor Fund Limited as guarantee

* Additionally Bracknor Fund Limited will be given an option to buy shares in the company at 1.5 mln lira