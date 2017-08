Jan 24 (Reuters) - HP Inc :

* U.S. Consumer product safety commission - HP expands recall of batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards

* U.S. Consumer product safety commission - HP expanded recall involves about 101,000 batteries

* U.S. CPSC - HP has received one additional report of battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: