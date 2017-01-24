FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 24, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc :

* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20

* Legion Partners Asset Management - purchased shares of Banc Of California based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Legion Partners Asset Management - have "serious concerns" with Banc Of California's corporate governance

* Legion Partners - intend to suggest to banc of california to hire independent financial advisor to undertake review of all strategic alternatives

* Legion Partners Asset Management - intends to continue to demand substantial improvements in Banc Of California'S corporate governance in order to address the issuer's undervaluation

* Legion Partners - may recommend candidates for election to the board of Banc Of California and/or candidates to act as ceo Source text: (bit.ly/2jt4IVL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.