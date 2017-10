Jan 24 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp :

* Magellan Midstream Partners -Bridgetex Pipeline Company expanding its current capacity from Permian Basin of 300,000 bpd to a new capacity of about 400,000 bpd

* Magellan Midstream Partners -expanded capacity is expected to be available in Q2 of 2017 following enhancements to existing pumps and related equipment