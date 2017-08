Jan 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* U.S. appeals court refuses to reconsider decision forbidding government from forcing Microsoft to turn over emails stored on non-U.S. servers--order

* 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals denies request for 'en banc' review of July 2016 ruling

* Four judges dissent from Tuesday's order, which leaves the July 2016 ruling intact