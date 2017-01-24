FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase
January 24, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - ams AG :

* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital

* Upfront consideration for transaction includes about $64 million in cash, 5,450,586 ams shares from currently held treasury shares and 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital

* Following registration, selling shareholders of Heptagon hold approximately 19.5 percent of total registered share capital of ams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

