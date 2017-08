Jan 24 (Reuters) - Signaux Girod SA :

* FY current operating profit 701,000 euros ($753,504.90) versus loss of 2.1 million euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 315,000 euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY sales 105.5 million euros versus 106.3 million euros year ago

* For 2016/2017 expects slight increase in overall turnover and continuation of improved consolidated income Source text: bit.ly/2jZmJ18 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)