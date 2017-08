Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp

* Sees strong demand growth for alumina and aluminum particularly in China - conf call

* Expects a slight surplus in 2017 aluminum inventories largely driven by increased Chinese production

* Demand for aluminum remains strong with Chinese demand growth at 6% driven by end-use markets in packaging, electrical, transportation sectors

* Forecasting 3% demand growth in North American market for alumina