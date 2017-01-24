FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
January 24, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc -

* Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production

* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan

* Entered into fixed price forward sales contracts for 24.9 million pounds of mount Milligan's expected 2017 copper production at $2.69 per pound

* Also entered into zero-cost collars for 8.3 million pounds of copper with settlements dates during february to december 2017

* Entered into zero-cost collars for 8.3 million pounds of copper at a price of US$2.25 to US$3.21 per pound of copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

