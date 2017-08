Jan 24 (Reuters) - Groupe Open SA :

* Q4 revenue 81.3 million euros versus 75.2 million euros year ago

* 2016 results expected to increase sharply

* Expects turnover of 500 million euros ($537.75 million) and 10 pct of current operating income in 2020

* Recorded strong organic growth will be strengthened by upcoming acquisitions, which should materialize in 2017