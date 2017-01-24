FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei

* Daito Trust Construction's sales likely climbed 5 percent to around 1.1 trillion yen in the April-December period - Nikkei

* For fiscal year ending March, Daito Trust will likely maintain its guidance, calling for sales to grow 6 percent to 1.49 trillion yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [s.nikkei.com/2ko6o70] Further company coverage:

