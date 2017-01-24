FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ashford Prime amends advisory agreement to lower termination fee
January 24, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ashford Prime amends advisory agreement to lower termination fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford prime announces amendment to advisory agreement

* Ashford hospitality prime inc - entered into an amended and restated advisory agreement with ashford inc

* Ashford hospitality prime inc - lowers termination fee in advisory agreement

* Ashford hospitality prime - amended agreement includes removal of tax gross-up provision and 1.1 times multiple from calculation of termination fee

* Ashford hospitality prime - advisor's right under existing advisory agreement to appoint a "designated chief executive officer" has been eliminated

* Ashford hospitality - amended agreement includes $45 million would be owed to ashford inc if amended agreement terminated prior to incremental growth in hotel portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

