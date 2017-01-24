FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 24, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services and its unit enters into a series of agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc -

* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing

* Entered into series of agreements under which unit purchased from CPS, and sold to CPS auto receivables trust 2017-A

* Under deal, unit purchased, sold to CPS auto receivables trust 2017-A about $131.5 million of subprime automotive receivables

* CPS committed to sell to unit, an additional $78.5 million of similar automotive receivables Source text: [bit.ly/2j2j3fx] Further company coverage:

