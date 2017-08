BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Paramount Group Inc

* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET

* GIC - FUND AND PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC HAVE FORMED A 95%/5% JOINT VENTURE WHICH HAS ACQUIRED 60 WALL STREET FOR $1.04 BILLION

* GIC - SUBSEQUENT TO ACQUISITION, PARAMOUNT WILL MAINTAIN ITS 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST AND CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PROPERTY'S MANAGER

* GIC - IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, JOINT VENTURE COMPLETED A $575 MILLION FINANCING OF PROPERTY

* GIC - PARAMOUNT WILL MAINTAIN ITS 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST AND CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PROPERTY'S MANAGER