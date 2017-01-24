FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Fred's inc - on jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded abl commitment letter - sec filing
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's inc - on jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded abl commitment letter - sec filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc - on Jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded ABL commitment letter - sec filing

* Fred's-Amended ABL commitment letter increases committed financing contemplated under ABL commitment letter by $150 million to $1.2 billion - sec filing

* Fred's- notified lenders under term loan commitment letter was decreasing committed financing under term loan commitment letter by $150 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.