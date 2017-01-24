BRIEF-Fred's inc - on jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded abl commitment letter - sec filing

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc - on Jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded ABL commitment letter - sec filing

* Fred's-Amended ABL commitment letter increases committed financing contemplated under ABL commitment letter by $150 million to $1.2 billion - sec filing

* Fred's- notified lenders under term loan commitment letter was decreasing committed financing under term loan commitment letter by $150 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: