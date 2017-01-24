FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lancaster Colony says Ohio plant employees voted to ratify new collective bargaining agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* On Jan 21 employees at co's bedford heights, ohio plant voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement

* Lancaster colony Corp - new collective bargaining agreement will expire on April 30, 2020- sec filing

* New agreement provides for company to completely withdraw from Cleveland bakers and teamsters pension fund

* Lancaster colony Corp - has agreed to pay $17.0 million for a full withdrawal from plan

* Lancaster colony Corp- co will pay additional $0.7 million to initially fund 401(k) plan, and the payment is also expected to occur in q4 of fiscal 2017

* Lancaster colony Corp - the $17.0 million payment as part of new collective bargaining agreement is expected to be paid in q4 of fiscal 2017

* Lancaster colony-to record one-time charge of $17.7 million for multiemployer pension settlement and other benefit-related costs in quarter ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

