7 months ago
BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp -

* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing

* Pursuant to terms of purchase agreement, Halcón paid into escrow a deposit totaling $55.0 million on signing date

* Under agreement unit to buy 20,748 net acres,assets in southern delaware basin located in Pecos and Reeves counties, Texas

* May terminate deal if total adjustments to price for defects exceed 10% or transaction has not closed on or before June 1, 2017

* On January 24 certain units of Halcón entered into an agreement of sale and purchase with a subsidiary of Hawkwood Energy

* Deal with hawkwood energy for a total purchase price of $500.0 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from divestiture of El Halcón assets to partially fund acquisition of Pecos county assets

* Agreement with unit of Hawkwood Energy for sale of all of its oil and natural gas properties located in El Halcón area of east Texas Source text: [bit.ly/2jnxaKN] Further company coverage:

