January 25, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Empire enters into agreement regarding reverse acquisition of Kakel Max Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Empire Ab :

* Entered into agreement regarding reverse acquisition of Kakel Max Holding

* Empire AB acquires Kakel Max Holding AB in its entirety via non-cash issue for a total of 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.65 million)

* After non-cash issue and new issue Kakel Max Holding's former shareholders to own 92 percent in Empire

* As a result of transaction Empire AB (publ) changes name to Kakel Max AB (publ)

* After transaction Kakel Max Holding will start new listing process on Nasdaq First North Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8568 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

