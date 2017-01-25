FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Novartis expects CART therapy CTL019 to exceed $1 bln in annual sales
January 25, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis expects CART therapy CTL019 to exceed $1 bln in annual sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis

* Says elevates cart therapy ctl019 to group of drugs it expects will be blockbusters, with at least $1 billion in annual sales

* Says diffuse large b-cell lymphoma indication likely to propel ctl019 to blockbuster status, filing expected in 2017 depending on data

* still plans initial q2 2017 regulatory filing in United States for CTL019 in in relapsed/refractory (r/r) pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

