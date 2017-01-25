FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis CEO: All options for alcon on table, "we have not ruled anything out"
January 25, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis CEO: All options for alcon on table, "we have not ruled anything out"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Says alcon review will only be for medical devices, not eye drugs

* Ceo says alcon review could lead to ipo

* Ceo says 2017 to be impacted by gleevec patent expiration

* Ceo says expects next growth phase to begin toward end of 2017

* Ceo says no change to m&a strategy, says "the bigger the target, the higher the premium seems to be"

* Ceo says to continue bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen pipeline

* Ceo says expects pricing pressure to continue in us, to continue outcomes based pricing approach

* Ceo says all options being considered for alcon, up to retaining business

* Ceo says update on alcon will come at end of 2017

* Ceo says cosentyx continues growth in all three indications

* Ceo says everything seeing on entresto is giving us confidence; field force is now up and running

* Ceo says early indicators on entresto "make us very bullish," expects to triple scripts by end of 2017

* Ceo says all options for alcon are on table, "we have not ruled anything out" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

