January 25, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Axfood to execute Matse offer, will hold 99 pct of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Axfood Ab

* Axfood to execute its offer to the shareholders of Matse holding

* Says offer has been accepted to such extent that Axfood, after executing the offer, together with shares that Axfood has acquired outside of the offer, will hold approximately 98.9 per cent of the shares and votes in Matse

* Says as all of the conditions for the execution have been fulfilled, Axfood has declared the offer unconditional and will execute the offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

