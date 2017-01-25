BRIEF-Qliro revises strategy, sets new financial targets

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Qliro Group AB (Publ)

* Qliro Group sets revised strategic direction and adopts new targets

* The decision has been made to focus the group's operations on the business areas Marketplace, Fashion and Financial Services

* Says we see opportunities to accelerate the business, and efforts will be made for external volumes to reach 50 percent of total volumes in Qliro Financial Services during 2018

* Sets new long-term financial targets

* For Business area Marketplace:

* Reach an organic gross growth (gross merchandise value - GMV) of, on average, 10 percent per year

* Generate an operating profit, before depreciation and amortisation, of 1-2 percent in relation to GMV.

* For Business area Fashion:

* Reach an organic growth of, on average, 8 percent per year.

* Generate an operating margin (EBITDA) of at least 6 percent.

* For Business area Financial Services:

* Reach an operating income (EBTDA) of at least SEK 150 million during 2019.

* Says for the business units Lekmer and Gymgrossisten, continuous improvements in operating income and cash flow will be prioritised, as well as continued development of each individual brand.

* "The business units Lekmer and Gymgrossisten will be run with a focus on improved profitability and positive cash flow. We will actively pursue potential partnerships to facilitate continued investments and to take advantage of the ongoing consolidation in each sector to generate additional shareholder value", comments Marcus Lindqvist, CEO of Qliro Group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)