BRIEF-Karur Vysya Dec-qtr profit down about 24 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.53 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter interest earned 14.11 billion rupees versus 13.52 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter provisions 943.1 million rupees versus 927.4 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter gross NPA 2.66 percent versus 2.29 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter net NPA 1.68 percent versus 1.44 percent previous quarter

* says provision coverage ratio as on Dec 31 is 67.06 percent Source text:(bit.ly/2j3BUXz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)