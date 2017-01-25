FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Dec-qtr profit up about 47 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 25, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Dec-qtr profit up about 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 17.45 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 191.73 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 17.47 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 11.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 169.58 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2jQ44T6 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.