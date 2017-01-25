BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Dec-qtr profit up about 47 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 17.45 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 191.73 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 17.47 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 11.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 169.58 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2jQ44T6 Further company coverage: