7 months ago
BRIEF-NNB Intressenter completes Nordnet bid, extends acceptance period
January 25, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NNB Intressenter completes Nordnet bid, extends acceptance period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NNB Intressenter on Nordnet :

* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period

* Extends the acceptance period to 8 February 2017

* At the end of the initial Jan 23 acceptance period, the offer had been accepted by shareholders representing shares corresponding to 20.46 percent of the capital and votes. As a result, NNB Intressenter, the Ohman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII together own and control 93.37 percent of capital and votes in Nordnet

* Bid by Ohman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII, through NNB Intressenter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

