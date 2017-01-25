BRIEF-NNB Intressenter completes Nordnet bid, extends acceptance period

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NNB Intressenter on Nordnet :

* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period

* Extends the acceptance period to 8 February 2017

* At the end of the initial Jan 23 acceptance period, the offer had been accepted by shareholders representing shares corresponding to 20.46 percent of the capital and votes. As a result, NNB Intressenter, the Ohman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII together own and control 93.37 percent of capital and votes in Nordnet

* Bid by Ohman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII, through NNB Intressenter