FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Neurovive redirects research resources from Asian subsidiary to parent company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Biotechnology
January 25, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Neurovive redirects research resources from Asian subsidiary to parent company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Neurovive redirects research resources from Asian subsidiary to parent

* Says under agreement, Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB will receive approximately 5 million SEK before transaction costs

* Says in addition, Neurovive and its collaboration partner Foundation Asia Pacific LTD. Will reacquire Hong Kong based subsidiary, Neurovive Pharmaceutical Asia LTD.

* Says Hong Kong company will be owned by Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB (approx. 82.5%) and Foundation Asia Pacific LTD. (approx. 17.5%)

* Says on closing, other assets previously licensed to the NeuroVive Asia group will be returned to NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.