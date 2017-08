BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 39 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

* Dec-quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter interest earned 44.68 billion rupees versus 41.22 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter provisions 1.92 billion rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter gross NPA 2.42 percent versus 2.49 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter net NPA 1.07 percent versus 1.20 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 8 billion rupees

* Dec quarter NIM 4.48 percent

* Says demonetisation has seen significant increase in various payment channels of bank

* Says co's active debit card customers saw increase of 86 percent in dec 2016 versus period prior to demonetization

* Daily average for first time logins for mobile banking was up 108 percent and net banking was up 52 percent Source text: bit.ly/2jQbp5f Further company coverage: