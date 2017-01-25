BRIEF-AmRest Holdings to acquire 100 pct stake in Pizza Topco

Jan 25 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE :

* Says announces signing of a share purchase agreement ("SPA"), between AmRest and Top Brands NV (the seller)

* Says pursuant to SPA AmRest will acquire 100 percent shares of Pizza Topco France SAS ("Pizza Topco") at estimated price of ca. 14 million euros ($15.01 million)

* Final purchase price will be determined as at the day of closing of the transaction

* Pizza Topco is the exclusive master franchisee of Pizza Hut Delivery restaurants across France; currently operates 123 restaurants

* AmRest intends to develop in France both the Pizza Hut Delivery and Express concepts