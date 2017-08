Jan 25 (Reuters) - KPR Mill Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 605.2 million rupees versus 308.1 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 4.92 billion rupees versus 4.53 billion rupees year ago

* Says expansion of processing facility is near completion and is expected to start production by march 2017