Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* Mega-Choice Digital Network, an associate company of Crystal TV, launches news and entertainment focused TV platform in Ghana with Eutelsat

* Ten-Year contract has been inked with Eutelsat Communications for capacity connected to African service area of Eutelsat 16A satellite