7 months ago
BRIEF-Novartis CEO plans to meet with US President Trump, no date set
January 25, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis CEO plans to meet with US President Trump, no date set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Says expects to grow in each year in 2018, 2019 and 2020

* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with debt

* Ceo says goodwill, intangibles of alcon is $16.9 billion, does not anticipate loss after impairment testing

* Ceo won't speculate on prequisites for keeping alcon, 'we're going to make a decision" based on how alcon progresses

* Ceo says has outcomes based pricing contracts for gilenya, tasigna following entresto deals

* Ceo says plans to meet with president trump, "love to in coming months sit down with administration" to consult on affordable care; no meeting set yet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

