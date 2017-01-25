BRIEF-Novartis CEO plans to meet with US President Trump, no date set

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag
* Says expects to grow in each year in 2018, 2019 and 2020
* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with debt
* Ceo says goodwill, intangibles of alcon is $16.9 billion, does not anticipate loss after impairment testing
* Ceo won't speculate on prequisites for keeping alcon, 'we're going to make a decision" based on how alcon progresses
* Ceo says has outcomes based pricing contracts for gilenya, tasigna following entresto deals
* Ceo says plans to meet with president trump, "love to in coming months sit down with administration" to consult on affordable care; no meeting set yet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)