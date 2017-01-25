FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Wipro Dec qtr consol profit down about 5.7 pct
January 25, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wipro Dec qtr consol profit down about 5.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* Wipro Ltd Dec quarter consol net profit 21.10 billion rupees

* Wipro Ltd - Dec quarter consol net sales 137.65 billion rupees

* Wipro Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 20.87 billion rupees

* Wipro Ltd - consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 22.37 billion rupees; consol net sales was 129.52 billion rupees

* Wipro Ltd says approved interim dividend of INR 2 per share

* Wipro Ltd - Dec quarter IT services revenue was 132 billion rupees , up 7.2 percent y-o-y

* Wipro Ltd says IT services margins was 18.3% for the quarter, as compared to 17.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Wipro Ltd says IT services segment had a headcount of 179,129 as of December 31, 2016

* Wipro Ltd says expect revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $ 1,922 million to $ 1,941 million for march quarter

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text - (bit.ly/2jwh7YV) Further company coverage:

